Jury deliberations in deadly Amtrak derailment to begin anew

By MARYCLAIRE DALE

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Deliberations in the trial of an Amtrak engineer charged with causing a deadly 2015 derailment in Philadelphia will start anew Friday after a juror’s sister died. The jury had begun weighing criminal charges against engineer Brandon Bostian on Friday morning when the judge announced an alternate would step in. The jury must now begin its deliberations from the start. The 38-year-old Bostian is charged with causing a catastrophe, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment. Eight people died and more than 200 people were injured when the train rounded a curve at more than twice the speed limit and derailed.