Fire chief: Cut gas pipe found in basement after explosion

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A Maryland fire chief says investigators have found a cut gas pipe in the basement of a four-story apartment building destroyed by an explosion and fire. But investigators say they are working multiple theories on the cause. Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said Friday it’s possible that a maintence worker cut the gas pipe, but it was too early to say whether it was cut accidentally. Goldstein says all known residents have been accounted for. Of the 14 people who went to hospitals, he says three remains in serious condition. According to authorities, seven have already been discharged.