US citizen charged with violating Crimea-related sanctions

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors have announced the arrest in London of a U.S. citizen for his work as a television producer for a Russian Oligarch tied to Russian aggression in Ukraine. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Thursday that the February arrest of John Hanick came from the first-ever criminal indictment in New York charging a violation of U.S. sanctions resulting from Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea. Williams said Hanick had worked for years for Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev. U.S. sanctions on Malofeyev ban U.S. citizens from working for or doing business with Malofeyev.