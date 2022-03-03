SD lawmaker criticized for using derogatory term for woman

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota lawmaker who is running for governor is facing backlash after he used a derogatory term for a woman during a speech on the House floor. Republican Rep. Steve Haugaard described a woman whom he did not name but said was addicted to methamphetamine as a “wrung-out whore.” Haugaard, a former House speaker, is mounting a Republican primary challenge against Gov. Kristi Noem as a more conservative option. Haugaard later apologized and says he was trying to make a point about drug addiction. But female lawmakers in both parties spoke out against his speech, calling it an example of “misogyny” and “aggression towards women.”