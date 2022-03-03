Judge questions charges as jury gets Amtrak engineer’s case

By MARYCLAIRE DALE

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia jury will soon weigh criminal charges against an Amtrak engineer over a deadly 2015 derailment However, Judge Barbara McDermott expressed skepticism Thursday that the weeklong trial evidence supports the charges. The on-again, off-again case against engineer Brandon Bostian will go to jury deliberations Friday morning. The charges include causing a catastrophe, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment. Eight people died and more than 200 people were injured when the train rounded a curve at more than twice the speed limit and derailed. The jury must decide whether he sped up intentionally, ignoring the risks, which is the threshold required for criminal negligence.