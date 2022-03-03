College mulls renaming building after pro-Hitler comments

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Officials at Montana State University-Billings will consider removing the name of the college’s first president from its administrative building after discovering quotes from more than 85 years ago in which he supported Adolf Hitler’s sterilization plan to improve the genetics of the human race. Chancellor Stefani Hicswa formed a task force to review quotes from Lynn Banks McMullen and to recommend whether McMullen Hall should be renamed. McMullen told the graduating class of a Colorado teaching college that he thought Germany would do more to uplift its society in the next 50 years through sterilization than the United States had done in 85 years of public education.