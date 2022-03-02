Iran releases activist who opposed Internet control bill

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian authorities have released on bail an activist who was jailed for criticizing proposed legislation to further police Iran’s already-censored Internet. Hossein Ronaghi, a blogger and free-speech activist, disappeared on Feb. 23rd after criticizing the “Users Protection Bill,” a vaguely worded text that would block additional foreign content including some social media. It has been criticized by many Iranians. Ronaghi’s brother, Hassan, who also is an activist, tweeted of the release late Wednesday. His brother had gone on hunger strike to protest his detention.