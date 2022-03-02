In wartime battle over imagery, so far it hasn’t been close

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — For people outside Ukraine, the conflict with Russia is experienced through the media — and so far it hasn’t been close. The image narrative has been almost completely dominated by the Ukrainians, showing bravery in a David vs. Goliath battle in the face of suffering and potentially more horror. Experts say that has had a tangible effect in rallying the world to their cause, even as it offers some bafflement about how the Russians were caught completely off guard. But there are still mysteries in how the war is really going, and whether Russia’s military might will prevail.