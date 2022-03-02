Checking in? Notorious hotel the setting of high court case

By JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bed-and-breakfast on the U.S.-Canada border that officials say is a magnet for illegal border crossings, was the setting of a case heard Wednesday at the Supreme Court. While the high court case involves whether the owner of the Smuggler’s Inn can sue a federal official, the cheekily-named property was also the subject of questions. A few online reviewers praise it for its scenic views, while others say its cleanliness leaves much to be desired. But a lawyer for the Biden administration added another negative review in court, calling the place “rundown” and a “constant headache.”