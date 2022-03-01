Weather satellite rockets to orbit to monitor US West

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — America’s newest weather satellite has blasted off on a mission to improve wildfire and flood forecasting in the West. The satellite rocketed from Cape Canaveral, Florida, late Tuesday afternoon. It’s the third satellite in a nearly $12 billion series that is considered among the world’s most advanced weather monitors. This latest one will replace a satellite launched four years ago, which ended up with an overheating camera. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the new model is redesigned to avoid the problem.