State of the Union: Unity on Ukraine amid division at home

By FARNOUSH AMIRI and LISA MASCARO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers gathered Tuesday at the heavily secured U.S. Capitol for President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address — some wearing blue and yellow ribbons and lapels in support of Ukraine — as attention turns from challenges at home to the intensifying war overseas. It’s the first time all members of Congress are invited to the House chamber since the COVID-19 outbreak largely shuttered the Capitol and the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection by a mob of the former president’s supporters tried to stop Biden’s election. Masks are optional now but the security fencing is up, a stark reminder of the nation’s divisions.