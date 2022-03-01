Prosecutors drop case against defendant in fatal street feud

By RANDALL CHASE

Associated Press

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge in Delaware has agreed to dismiss an indictment against a man accused of participating in a drug-related street feud that left a woman dead and a child shot in the head. Tuesday’s ruling took place a week after a scheduled hearing at which 41-year-old Maurice Cooper was to enter a guilty plea. But Cooper changed his mind, and prosecutors filed a motion on Monday to dismiss the case. Prosecutors noted that Cooper is already serving a 75-year sentence for state court convictions on drug and gun charges.