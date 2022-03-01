Police Instructor: Hankison trained to isolate target

By DYLAN LOVAN

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A police firearms instructor says Louisville officers are trained to identify a target before firing weapons in a threatening situation. The instructor was testifying Tuesday in the trial of a former officer charged in the raid that left Breonna Taylor dead. Former Louisville police detective Brett Hankison is charged with firing into a neighbor’s apartment during the botched March 2020 narcotics raid. Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was fatally shot by officers. Matt Gelhausen is a firearms instructor with Louisville police and testified that officers are taught to make sure a perceived threat is isolated “from any others that are in close proximity.”