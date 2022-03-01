Many nations support UN resolution to demand Russia stop war

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — From a tiny Pacific island nation to Europe’s economic powerhouse, country after country are lashing out at Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and urging support for a U.N. resolution demanding an immediate halt to Moscow’s offensive and withdrawal of all Russian troops. But Russian President Vladimir Putin had a few supporters at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, including Cuba and North Korea. And there were other countries that made no mention of how they will vote, like Surinam and South Africa. The 193-member assembly is to vote on the resolution Wednesday. Unlike Security Council resolutions, General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding but they do have clout in reflecting international opinion.