Man suspected in death of Arkansas sergeant is captured

MAUMELLE, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected in the fatal shooting of an Arkansas Department of Corrections sergeant has been captured. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Demark Lee Jordan was taken into custody about 6 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities were searching for him in connection with Monday’s fatal shooting of Sgt. Joshua Caudell, a 29-year-old sergeant who was assisting local law enforcement who were responding to a disturbance call. Caudell had worked for the Department of Corrections since December 2012. A court hearing wasn’t immediately set for Jordan and it wasn’t known Tuesday morning whether he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.