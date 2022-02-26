Trump talks Putin, grievances as GOP focuses on midterm wins

By STEVE PEOPLES

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Leading Republicans spent much of the first three days at a conservative political gathering avoiding Donald Trump’s chief grievances or ignoring him altogether. Instead, they’ve been unifying behind a midterm message designed to win back the voters the former president has alienated. That changed Saturday night when thousands of conservative activists cheered Trump as he falsely blamed his 2020 election loss on widespread voter fraud. He also described Russian President Vladimir Putin as “smart,” even as Russian troops advanced on Ukraine. Trump then left no doubt he is the most powerful voice in Republican politics by indicating he will run for president again.