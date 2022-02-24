Timeline of events since George Floyd’s arrest and murder

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — George Floyd’s death after his arrest by police officers in Minneapolis in May 2020 sparked widespread anger after millions of people saw video of the event. The four officers at the scene were quickly fired and charged in his death. Video shows Floyd repeatedly crying “I can’t breathe” and eventually going still as Officer Derek Chauvin kneels on Floyd’s neck. Chauvin was convicted of murder last year and he pleaded guilty in December to a federal charge of violating Floyd’s civil rights. The other three officers, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao, were convicted Thursday on the civil rights charges and still face state charges alleging they aided and abetted murder and manslaughter.