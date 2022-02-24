Sean Penn in Ukraine to continue work on documentary

NEW YORK (AP) — Filmmaker and actor Sean Penn is in Ukraine to continue work on a documentary about the ongoing Russian assault. The Office of the President wrote in a Facebook post Thursday that Penn attended press briefings, met with Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk and spoke to journalists and military about the Russian invasion. He was also there in late November to work on the project, which is being produced by VICE Studios. Photographs at the time showed him visiting the frontlines of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the Donetsk region. A representative for Penn did not immediately respond to request for comment.