Russians react with shock, outrage to attack on Ukraine

By DASHA LITIVNOVA

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — When Russians woke up to the news of their country launching an attack on Ukraine, many experienced shock, disbelief and outrage. Emotional social media posts condemning the move, open letters demanding the attack stop and calls for protests came pouring in Thursday morning. But Russian authorities were not having it, swiftly cracking down on activists who tried to rally people and pressuring the country’s media into toeing the official line.