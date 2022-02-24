Retired officer says he had no choice in theater killing

By TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

A retired police SWAT commander testified he fatally shot a man in a movie theater eight years ago during an argument sparked by cellphone usage because he feared he was about to be attacked by a person he said “looked like a monster.” Former Tampa police captain Curtis Reeves said Thursday he shot 43-year-old Chad Oulson in 2014 because the younger man was about to attack him after he complained about Oulsen’s cellphone use during previews. Reeves said he believed he had no choice, saying his seated position and his poor health made it impossible to defend himself with his hands. Reeves faces a life term if convicted of second-degree murder.