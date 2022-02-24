EXPLAINER: Who must follow Biden’s vaccine mandates?

By DAVID A. LIEB and GEOFF MULVIHILL

Associated Press

Renewed legal challenges have been mounted in about half the states against a requirement from President Joe Biden’s administration for health workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The mandate for health providers that participate in Medicare or Medicaid took effect after the Supreme Court allowed it to go forward in January. But two coalitions totaling 26 states have since filed new challenges. Two other Biden vaccine mandates are on hold. The Supreme Court blocked a Biden rule that would have required vaccines or regular COVID-19 testing for employees of larger companies. Lower courts also have blocked a vaccine requirement for employees of federal contractors.