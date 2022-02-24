‘Baby boot camp’ exercises critically endangered orangutan

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Before a 2-month-old critically endangered orangutan can be reunited with his mother at the zoo in New Orleans, he needs to be strong enough to hang onto her 24 hours a day. And curators at the Audubon Zoo say the baby’s mother is an acrobat and a “wild child.” So multiple times a day, little Roux goes through exercise sessions that staffers lovingly call “baby boot camp.” Assistant curator of primates Kelsey Forbes says the older orangutans come in from their big outdoor play yard to watch. She says they’re especially interested when he makes noises, feeds and has his diapers changed.