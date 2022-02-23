Man charged with enticing children to mutilate themselves

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Southern California man has been charged with child sexual exploitation after authorities say he convinced troubled girls as young as 12 to perform masochistic acts and urged them to become his sex slaves. Federal prosecutors say 31-year-old Matthew Locher pleaded not guilty Tuesday. He was extradited from Indiana last month. The U.S. attorney’s office alleges that the former Redondo Beach man targeted girls suffering from mental health issues, such as depression, anorexia and suicidal thoughts. Authorities say two sent him pictures of self-harm. Locher also is accused of convincing a 12-year-old girl to run away from Ohio and attempt to reach California to have sex with him.