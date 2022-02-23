Ex-UCLA lecturer accused of making threats pleads not guilty

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — A former lecturer at the University of California, Los Angeles has pleaded not guilty to allegations that he sent emails and posted videos threatening violence against the school. One of Matthew Harris’ lawyers entered the plea on his behalf during a brief hearing in Denver federal court on Wednesday. It came a day after a grand jury indicted him for the alleged threats, as well as weapons violations. Harris’ new lawyers didn’t argue against prosecutors’ request that he continue to be held behind bars. They also declined to comment on the allegations, saying it was too early in the case.