Canada official: Emergency powers removed after blockade end

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Senior government officials say Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will remove emergency powers police can involve after authorities ended the border blockades by those opposed to COVID-19 restrictions as well as the occupation of downtown Ottawa. Trudeau invoked the powers last week and lawmakers affirmed the powers late Monday. Trudeau said then the powers were still needed but noted they would not still in place a day longer than necessary. The emergencies act allows authorities to declare certain areas as no-go zones. It also allows police to freeze truckers’ personal and corporate bank accounts and compel tow truck companies to haul away vehicles.