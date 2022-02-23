Authorities: Man killed in break-in after shooting deputy

PERRY, Fla. (AP) — Officials in Florida say a man was killed while trying to break into a home after shooting and wounding a deputy during a traffic stop the previous night. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says deputies found Gregory Miedema dead at a Dixie County home Wednesday morning following a 10-hour manhunt. Officials say Taylor County Deputy Troy Anderson attempted to pull over Miedema on Tuesday evening on U.S. 19 and Miedema shot the deputy multiple times. Several hours later, officials say Miedema attempted to break into the Dixie County home. He was fatally wounded during an exchange of gunfire with the homeowner.