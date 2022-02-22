Skip to Content
EU says concerns over rule of law in Poland persist

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN
Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — A top European Union official says serious concerns remain about the respect for rule of law in Poland despite plans from the country’s president to abolish a disputed legal body. EU Commission vice president Vera Jourova said the EU’s executive arm is currently analyzing the draft law sent by Polish President Andrzej Duda to parliament for approval. The EU is considering freezing disbursement of Poland’s share of pandemic relief money if the dispute is not resolved, and Jourova said she would like to see the legislation adopted soon.

