Mali calls on France to withdraw soldiers “without delay”

By BABA AHMED

Associated Press

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s ruling junta is demanding the immediate departure of French and European forces, a day after France announced that it will withdraw its troops from the West African country. Malian government spokesman Col. Abdoulaye Maiga said Friday on national television that the French troops should leave “without delay.” French President Emmanuel Macron said the withdrawal would take place over a six-month period. France has about 2,400 troops in Mali, as part of its 4,300 troops in West Africa aimed at stabilizing the Sahel region against the rising threat of Islamic extremists. Operation Barkhane is also in Chad, Niger, Burkina Faso and Mauritania.