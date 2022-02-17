Singapore president stops execution of 2 death row inmates

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A lawyer says Singapore’s president has ordered a delay in the execution of two men on death row who are believed to be mentally disabled. The presidential order came after lawyers for the two men filed a new legal bid to stop their hanging after losing several previous appeals. The two, who were convicted of smuggling drugs into the country, originally were to be executed on Wednesday. No details or reasons were given for the presidential order, but the pending execution has sparked an outcry among rights groups because of the men’s reported disabilities. They would be the first to be executed in Singapore since 2019.