Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 8:33 PM

Possible tornado topples trees in central Alabama

KION

LEEDS, Ala. (AP) — A possible tornado has passed through central Alabama as a severe storm toppled trees and left thousands of people without power. The twister was reported in the Birmingham suburb of Leeds, where a tree fell onto a mobile home while a couple was inside Thursday evening. Resident Chris McClendon told WBRC-TV he arrived home to find the tree on his neighbors’ mobile home. McClendon says he was able to help free a woman who was trapped inside. Leeds Mayor David Miller said there have been reports of damage in the area, but no serious injuries were reported. 

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content