Portugal scraps some virus restrictions as pandemic abates

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s government is winding down its coronavirus pandemic restrictions, following the path of other European countries where a surge in cases blamed on the omicron variant is ebbing. A number of requirements are being scrapped. They include isolation if a close contact tests positive, limits on the number of people gathering in public areas, showing a digital vaccination certificate to gain entry to restaurants and other venues, and proof of a negative test to enter sports events, bars and discotheques. But face masks must still be worn indoors and a digital vaccination certificate must be shown to enter the country and for hospital and care home visits.