EXPLAINER: Why is Libya sliding back to political division?

CAIRO (AP) — A year ago, Libya looked to be on a fragile path toward democracy, after more than a decade of civil war. Now, it appears to be sliding back toward strife and division. After tentative steps towards unity, the country is once again being pulled apart, with two rival prime ministers claiming power. The interim prime minister installed by a U.N.-led process has refused to cede power to a prime minister recently appointed by the country’s parliament. A powerful commander in the country’s east supports one, while the other remains backed by a other armed groups. Libyans and analysts fear the power struggle could lead to a return to fighting.