ASEAN foreign ministers meet dominated by Myanmar’s absence

By SOPHENG CHEANG

Associated Press

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Southeast Asian foreign ministers have held their annual retreat without their counterpart from military-ruled Myanmar, who was blackballed from participating but allowed to attend online as an observer. The absence of Myanmar’s foreign minister put a spotlight on the normally low-key event chaired by Cambodia. The 10-member Association of the Southeast Asian Nations has been trying to exert its influence to help restore peace in Myanmar, but faces defiance from its ruling generals who took power in February last year. The decision not to invite Myanmar’s military-appointed foreign minister reflects a disagreement within ASEAN over Myanmar’s lack of cooperation in implementing an agreement that calls for an ASEAN envoy to meet ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.