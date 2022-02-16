UN, Haiti seek $2 billion to help in earthquake aftermath

By DÁNICA COTO and EVENS SANON

Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The U.S., European Union and others have pledged $600 million in additional funds to help hundreds of thousands still struggling six months after a powerful earthquake struck Haiti’s southern region. The pledges made Wednesday during a conference held by the United Nations and Haiti’s government fell short of an international push to raise $2 billion to help the country rebuild from a magnitude 7.2 quake that struck in August. It killed an estimated 2,200 people and destroyed or damaged more than 130,000 homes and some 1,250 schools. A U.N. official called the $2 billion figure “daunting,” but said Haiti needs international support.