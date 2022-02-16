Paris hosts summit on Mali, considers troops withdrawal

By SYLVIE CORBET

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — France is hosting a summit devoted to the fight against Islamic extremists in West Africa. The Wednesday meeting comes as Paris considers withdrawing its troops from Mali while maintaining military operations in the broader Sahel region. The move comes amid growing tensions between Mali, its African neighbors and European partners. The European Union this month imposed sanctions on five senior members of Mali’s transitional government, including the prime minister, accusing them of working to obstruct and undermine the transition from military to civilian rule. French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with African and European counterparts during a dinner. Wednesday’s meeting will also address the involvement of a U.N. peacekeeping force and EU training mission.