Feds: Man obstructed probe into brother’s antisemitic arson

By MARK PRATT

Associated Press

The brother of a man who was the prime suspect in four fires set at Jewish organizations and a Jewish-affiliated business in the Boston area in 2019 has been indicted on suspicion of obstructing the investigation. Federal prosecutors said Wednesday that Alexander Giannakakis was arrested in Sweden and is awaiting extradition proceedings. He faces obstruction and tampering charges. Authorities say his now-deceased younger brother was the prime suspect in two fires at the Chabad Center in Arlington, one at the Chabad Center in Needham, and one at a Chelsea business in May 2019. An email seeking comment was sent to his lawyer.