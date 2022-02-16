Far-right French candidate makes taboo term his mantra

By ELAINE GANLEY

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — Two words considered taboo for many in France because they evoke a conspiracy theory embraced by white supremacists are haunting the French presidential campaign. The term “great replacement” rolls off the tongue of far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour. It refers to the false claim that France and other Western nations are being overrun by Muslims who will one day erase Christian civilization. Zemmour has made the term a the underpinning of his campaign. When mainstream conservative candidate Valerie Pecresse pronounced them last weekend, pundits screamed foul, saying she had crossed a red line. Far-right views have gained traction in France since the 2017 election. The country’s presidential election is set for April 10.