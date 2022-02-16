Divers recover more remains from crashed plane off NC coast

BEAUFORT, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say that more human remains have recovered from a crashed plane that was carrying eight people, including four teenagers. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said in statement Wednesday that the search for more remains has been suspended. Two passengers had been positively identified by Wednesday afternoon. The single-engine plane was flying from Hyde County to Carteret County on Sunday afternoon when it crashed into the Atlantic Ocean. The plane’s passengers were returning from a charity hunting event. The plane was found in about 55 feet of water a few miles off shore. The plane’s flight data recorder will be turned over to federal investigators.