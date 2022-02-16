British man sentenced in murder plot with Northwestern prof

CHICAGO (AP) — A British man who admitted helping a former Northwestern professor fatally stab the professor’s boyfriend was sentenced Wednesday to 45 years in prison under a plea bargain. Sixty-one-year-old Andrew Warren pleaded guilty to first-degree murder after agreeing to testify against co-defendant Wyndham Lathem as part of his 2019 deal. The Chicago Tribune reports Cook County prosecutors agreed to recommend a prison term of 45 years. Warren testified last year that he was an active participant in the slaying of Trenton Cornell. He said he hit Cornell over the head with a lamp and stabbed him twice. Lathem was sentenced last month to 53 years in prison.