Brazil mudslides kill at least 94, with dozens still missing

By MAURICIO SAVARESE and MARIO LOBÃO

Associated Press

PETROPOLIS, Brazil (AP) — Rio de Janeiro state’s government has confirmed that at least 94 people died in landslides that ravaged the city of Petropolis, but it is still unclear how many bodies remain trapped in the mud. Mayor Rubens Bomtempo didn’t provide an estimate for the number of disappeared people, with recovery efforts still ongoing. More than 24 hours after the deadly deluge, survivors were digging to find lost loved ones and an Instagram account set up for desperate relatives posted photos of dozens of missing people. Rio de Janeiro’s public prosecutors’ office said Wednesday night that it has compiled a list with 35 people yet to be located.