Biden taps 2 to step in for ousted science adviser Lander

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is replacing a top science adviser who resigned under a cloud with two individuals who will split his positions on an interim basis. Biden announced Wednesday that a current deputy director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, Alondra Nelson, will become the temporary director of the office. Biden also said Dr. Francis Collins will serve as the president’s top science adviser. Collins recently retired from his post as director of the National Institutes of Health. Both Nelson and Collins will serve until Biden names permanent replacements.