An internet user’s guide to online harassment

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON

Online harassment includes spreading rumors about a person, posting personal information such as a person’s address, phone number of the names of their relatives and threats of harm to the victim or their loved ones. If you are being harassed online, document it by taking screenshots and writing down times and dates. Lock down your social media privacy. If your accounts are public, consider making them private. Make sure only trusted friends can see personal information or photos. Use strong passwords that can’t be easily guessed by others and two-factor authentication to make it harder for someone to access your account.