Zimbabwe to dock salaries of unvaccinated government workers

By FARAI MUTSAKA

Associated Press

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s government says it will stop paying salaries of staff who are unvaccinated against COVID-19, while ordering those who have received jabs to report for work at their offices “with immediate effect,” after more than a year of most government employees working from home. The southern African country has in recent weeks relaxed restrictions as cases of the omicron variant have started receding. The state-run Herald newspaper said that government employees without proof of vaccination will be barred from their workplaces, face “disciplinary proceedings” and will forfeit their pay. The government in September last year ordered all its 500,000 workers to get vaccinated against the virus. The country’s largest labor federation has gone to the courts to challenge vaccine mandates.