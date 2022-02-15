Prosecutors: ‘Hard to imagine a person more dangerous’

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking to keep in custody a homeless man suspected of stabbing 11 people in a matter of hours as he rode a bicycle around Albuquerque on Sunday. Tobias Gutierrez, who has a lengthy criminal history, appeared in court virtually Tuesday on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. A public safety assessment tool used by judges to determine whether a defendant can be released pending trial recommended that Gutierrez be released. But prosecutors argue that he is dangerous and that no conditions of release could guarantee the community’s safety. The case comes as legislative efforts to overhaul the state’s troubled pretrial release program have all but stalled.