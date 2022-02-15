Driver found with bomb-making materials at California base

CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — The main entrance to North Island Naval Air Station near San Diego has been closed after a motorist was found with bomb-making materials. A military spokesman says the vehicle approached the gate around 9 a.m. and was stopped and searched at the request of Naval Criminal Investigative Service officials. The spokesman says the search turned up bomb-making materials that were not assembled into any kind of device. Officials detained the driver in for questioning. Naval Air Station North Island is one of eight U.S. military installations that make up Naval Base Coronado.