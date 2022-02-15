Council candidate accused of trying to kill would-be mayor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A candidate for metro council in Louisville, Kentucky stands accused of trying to murder a candidate for mayor. Louisville police say they arrested Quintez Brown after a Monday attack on the campaign headquarters of Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg. Brown is running as an independent and Greenberg is a Democrat. Police say the 21-year-old Brown also faces four counts of wanton endangerment in the attack. Greenberg said his colleagues managed to shut and bar the door after the shooting, which grazed his clothing. Police said the motive remains under investigation.