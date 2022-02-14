Cookbook from Lisa Steele shows off the very versatile egg

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — If you’re ever at the grocery store and wondering how old the eggs really are in the dairy section, Lisa Steele has a trick. Look for the secret number. Printed on one end of each carton, you’ll find a three-digit number from 001 to 365, which represents the packaging date. From her popular blog Fresh Eggs Daily, Steele dispenses plenty of similar tips on egg handling and chicken raising. So this month she delivers a natural extension: a cookbook that showcases the versatile egg. It’s called “The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook.” The recipes are for dishes ranging from breakfast to dessert, including Sweet Potato Sausage Frittata and Bacon and Beet Hash.