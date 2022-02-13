Lawyers in Netanyahu trial say no illegal phone taps found

JERUSALEM (AP) — Prosecutors in the high-profile corruption case against former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu say that a police inspection has found no unlawful use of phone surveillance technology against witnesses in the trial. The prosecutor’s office told the Jerusalem District Court on Sunday that police officials who conducted the check did not find any cases of surveillance without a court order in the three corruption cases involving Netanyahu. The state attorney’s response to the court came a week after an Israeli newspaper report alleged that police used spyware to hack the phones of numerous people without warrant, including a key state witness in the Netanyahu trial.