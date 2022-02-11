Q&A: Surgeon General on omicron, masks and mental health

By HILARY POWELL

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy sat this week for a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press, touching on topics from the pandemic to mental health care. Murthy says he can imagine a future where Americans don’t have to contend with mask requirements. He also shared his concerns about the pandemic’s impact on the mental wellbeing of youth. Murthy is the father of two young children and in his own youth experienced the wrenching toll on families from untreated mental health problems.