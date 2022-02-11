Native American statue’s placement in Atlanta reconsidered

By MICHAEL WARREN

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s leaders are rethinking plans to install a statue representing a Native American man lauded as a “co-founder of Georgia.” The Chief Tomochichi statue was conceived as the centerpiece of a park celebrating civil rights-era heroes. But Councilman Michael Julian Bond tells The Associated Press that the city hasn’t accepted the statue yet, and now they want to make sure they’re not “offending the Muscogee people.” Georgia public schools are required to teach children positive things about Tomochichi, not the fact that in the colony’s founding treaty, he promised to capture runaway slaves. Bond says he’s reaching out to the Muscogee Nation to make sure the park reflects its real history.